Armenia Deputy PM meets with newly appointed head of World Bank Office

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan today met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, who was accompanied by newly appointed Head of the Office of the World Bank in Armenia Carolin Geginat.
As reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, Papikyan welcomed the subsequent visit of Sebastian Molineus to Armenia and, congratulating Geginat on her appointment, attached importance to the longstanding cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the World Bank. He also emphasized the World Bank’s contributions to the modernization of the public administration system of Armenia and the development of society, local self-government bodies and infrastructures.
Molineus congratulated Papikyan on assuming the office of Deputy Prime Minister, highly appreciated the Armenian government’s willingness for cooperation and reaffirmed the fact that the World Bank is ready to continue and expand the cooperation by supporting Armenia’s economic development.
During the meeting, the parties considered the opportunities for partnership and touched upon the issue of proportional development of communities. They also attached importance to the development of small cities in Armenia for decentralization and the formation of new municipal environments outside of Yerevan. Papikyan mentioned that the Armenian government and the World Bank share an agenda on these issues.