Armenia official receives newly appointed head of World Bank Office

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan today received World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and newly appointed Head of the World Bank Office in Armenia Carolin Geginat, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
Greeting the guests, the minister congratulated Geginat on being appointed and wished her success. In his turn, Molineus congratulated Sanosyan on his appointment and attached importance to the future cooperation.
The minister presented the priorities envisaged by the new government program, adding that the government has set forth very pretentious programs and is preparing to make efforts to implement them with the country’s international partners. Sanosyan also stated that the government currently attaches great importance to road construction projects, territorial development projects, water supply and tourism programs and construction of the North-South Road Corridor.
Geginat expressed gratitude for the reception and stated that the World Bank is ready to assist the government in implementing the projects, especially in the areas of water supply, land use, tourism and road construction. She attached special importance to cooperation in the renewable energy sector in order to make the sector more attractive for private investors.