Armenia and Artsakh FMs meet in Yerevan, discuss Karabakh issue

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Davit Babayan on Tuesday had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, the parties discussed issues related to cooperation of the two Armenian states in the area of foreign policy, regional processes and the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both parties attached importance to the ongoing expansion and deepening of partnership, the maintenance of the high level of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two republics and the organizing of regular discussions on issues of mutual interest.