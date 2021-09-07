Armenia opposition party member: European People's Party informed about situation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

In Brussels we had several major meetings with the agenda of our national priorities. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“We raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war during all the meetings, as well as the session of the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party.
Below I present one of the small, yet major results of the effort.
In the official press release issued by the European People’s Party, Armenia was underscored as one of the major directions worthy of focus.
The press release also stated the following:
“EPP Political Assembly was informed about the current situation with Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, who are still detained in violation of the Trilateral Statement of November 9 and international humanitarian law. The necessity for renewed efforts from the European institutions to fulfil the proper and unconditional release of Prisoners of War was stressed.”
We will continue to consistently fight for the release of our captured compatriots by all means and in all directions.”