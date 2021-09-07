Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by 0.17 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 585.86 (up by AMD 0.59), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 681.98 (down by AMD 1), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.74 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 392.1, AMD 28,911 and AMD 16,141.03, respectively.