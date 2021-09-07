Qatar and Turkey work to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport

Qatar and Turkey are working to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport in the near future, Reuters reports.
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said both technical teams of both countries are working at the airport.
Turkey said the damage to airport runways, towers and terminals needs to be repaired before civil flights can be resumed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that due to injuries, the pilots flying out and flying into the airport are working in the as they see mode.
He told Turkish television channel NTV that Turkey and Qatar are working to ensure that both humanitarian and commercial flights can be operated. For both, the most important criterion is safety, he said.
Turkey wants to provide security inside the airport to protect the Turkish team deployed there and ensure the safety of operations, but the Taliban insisted on the absence of foreign forces.
Cavusoglu suggested that the task could be transferred to a private security company.
According to him, a preliminary delegation of 19 Turkish technical specialists is working at the Kabul airport with a Qatari team.