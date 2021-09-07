Lawyer: They did not find illegality on Armenia former prosecutor general, Investigative Committee ex-chair’s services

Aghvan Hovsepyan, former Prosecutor General and former Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, has been named a defendant. Hovsepyan's lawyer, Gagik Khachikyan, noted about this in a statement.
"The [Special Investigation Service] investigator is going to petition to the court with a motion to remand him in custody.
It is very important that it has not been possible to blame for any wrongdoing the person who has held the highest administrative positions in law enforcement agencies [of Armenia] for about 45 years, in connection with his official activities.
The prosecution has made an unsuccessful attempt to present the business activities of his adult sons a result of Mr. Hovsepyan's sponsorship.
The defense will appeal decision of [his] detention.
Aghvan Hovsepyan is ready for battle. Naturally, he does not accept the charge.
I am convinced that all the bubbles will burst quickly," the lawyer added.