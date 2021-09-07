Investigator submits petition to court to arrest Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan

An investigator of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia has submitted a petition to the court to arrest former Prosecutor General of Armenia, former chairman of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan, the Special Investigation Service said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to the Special Investigation Service, between 2004 and 2008, Hovsepyan, 68, held the positions of Prosecutor General and later Chairman of the Investigative Committee, legitimized more than AMD 1,300,000,000, participated in the management of several companies carrying out entrepreneurial activities, received particularly large amounts (AMD 190,000,000) of bribes and fraudulently embezzled property worth AMD 800,000,000. Hovsepyan is charged under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.