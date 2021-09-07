Armenia MFA views Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises as operation to the detriment of de-escalation

Spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan today touched upon the news about “the launch of joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the Lachin region”, as reported the Armenian MFA.
Question: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated news according to which “joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey have been launched in the Lachin region”. Please comment on this.
Answer: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia views the conduct of Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises in the vicinity of the borders of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Lachin corridor as an operation that is to the detriment of the actions for de-escalation, an operation that does not correspond to the spirit of the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020 and an operation that undermines the efforts to establish durable peace, security and stability in the region.