Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday.
Within the framework of his trip, the premier will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Salome Zourabichvili, the PM's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, high-level Armenian-Georgian talks are planned after which the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will make statements to the media.
Within the framework of the visit to Georgia, Pashinyan will also pay tribute at the Heroes' Square in the capital Tbilisi.