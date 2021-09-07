News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia
Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Within the framework of his trip, the premier will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Salome Zourabichvili, the PM's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, high-level Armenian-Georgian talks are planned after which the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will make statements to the media.

Within the framework of the visit to Georgia, Pashinyan will also pay tribute at the Heroes' Square in the capital Tbilisi.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Georgian counterpart
During the phone talks, Minister Mirzoyan expressed...
 Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia
The Armenian premier said the government...
 Georgia PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia PM
“Allow me to sincerely congratulate you on...
 Armenian acting minister of economy is in Georgia on a two-day working visit
The delegation headed by Vahan Kerobyan on July 29 met with the Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili…
 Armenia acting economy minister to pay two-day visit to Georgia
The decision states that the acting minister will leave...
 Armenia acting deputy minister receives Georgia Ambassador, discusses transport-related issues
During the meeting, the Ambassador and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos