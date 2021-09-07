Armenia high-tech industry minister discusses cooperation in technology sector with Netherlands Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, as reported the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry.
The minister greeted the Ambassador and touched upon the achievements that Armenia has made in the field of technology and the current challenges. He also referred to the exemplary practice of the Netherlands in several areas of high technology and emphasized that the ministry is carrying out activities in the directions of standards and methodology of digitization.
Schermers expressed gratitude for the reception, congratulated the minister on assuming the new position and wished him success. He emphasized the special attitude and approach of the Netherlands towards Armenia and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in the field of high technology. Schermers mentioned that several Dutch companies are already interested in the IT sector in Armenia and wish to work with Armenian companies.