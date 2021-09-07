Karabakh emergency service: 2 more fallen Armenian soldiers’ remains found

STEPANAKERT. – The remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen were found during Tuesday’s search operation carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that their identities will be determined after a forensic medical examination in Armenia.
As a result of search operations in the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,659 remains—including of civilians—in the ten months since the ceasefire.