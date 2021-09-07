News
Members of Republican Party of Armenia meet with Deputy General Secretary of United Russia Party
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Today Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Mushegh Lalayan and I met with Deputy General Secretary of United Russia Party, chairman of the political party’s committee on international affairs and member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Andrey Klimov at the headquarters of the RPA. This is what member of the RPA, Armenia’s ex-deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“The Republican Party of Armenia and the United Russia Party have been cooperating for many years, and the cooperation is one of the major relations on the foreign policy agenda of the Republican Party of Armenia.

During the meeting, we discussed several issues that were interesting for both political parties. We touched upon the current situation, the new challenges facing Armenia, Artsakh and the region, as well as the need for intensification of cooperation between the two political parties in several international formats.”
