Ambassador to Armenia justice minister: EU to continue to provide large-scale assistance for judicial-legal reforms

Armenia has clearly made progress in the justice sector thanks to the tangible assistance of the European Union as well. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan said during a meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin today.
As reported the Ministry of Justice, the minister reaffirmed the Armenian government’s dedication to democratic values and rule of law and proudly emphasized that the EU has been Armenia’s key partner with regard to reforms in the justice sector for many years.
Ambassador Wiktorin congratulated Andreasyan on being appointed minister, attached importance to the democratic elections held in Armenia this year and expressed willingness to continue the EU’s large-scale assistance to judicial and legal reforms.
During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the formation of the Anti-Corruption Committee, the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption and the course of police reforms and expressed willingness for further deepening of the good traditions of cooperation between Armenia and the EU.