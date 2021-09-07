News
Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of Germany to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Michael Banzhaf at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the meeting, His Holiness talked about the internal and external challenges facing the Armenian people and expressed his gratitude to the German government for supporting Armenia. The Catholicos of All Armenians also thanked the Ambassador for his fruitful mission in Armenia.

In his turn, the Ambassador stated that he has had the opportunity to get to know the centuries-old rich culture of the Armenian people and become familiar with the historical and spiritual values of Armenia.

During the conversation, the parties touched upon the importance of the establishment of peace and stability in the region and the role of the OSCE Minsk Group.
