Members of Republican Party of Armenia meet with Deputy General Secretary of United Russia Party

Armenia ex-chairman of Water Committee to be appointed Gegharkunik Province governor

Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with President of Senate of Netherlands

Expert reports significant growth of wine exports from Armenia, reduction of portion in Russian market

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava

Armenia FM discusses North-South international transport corridor developments with India Ambassador

Sputnik Armenia: 2 Armenian POWs returning to Yerevan from Baku

Armenia PM appoints two deputy health ministers

Armenia FM has new deputy

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of Germany to Armenia

Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office: Azerbaijan trying to intimidate peaceful population and maintain tension

Ambassador to Armenia justice minister: EU to continue to provide large-scale assistance for judicial-legal reforms

Armenia high-tech industry minister discusses cooperation in technology sector with Netherlands Ambassador

Ameriabank launches Generation A 13: Your chance to be the change

Media: Taliban in Kabul bans journalists from filming protest

Blinken denies reports that Taliban blocked American attempts to fly out of Mazar-e-Sharif

Qatar and Turkey work to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport

Digest: French citizen smuggles cocaine into Armenia, Armenian population growth drops

Eurasian Development Bank provides Ardshinbank with USD 20 million to support SMEs (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA views Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises as operation to the detriment of de-escalation

Investigator submits petition to court to arrest Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan

Armenia Deputy PM meets with newly appointed head of World Bank Office

Karabakh emergency service: 2 more fallen Armenian soldiers’ remains found

Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia

Criminal case opened into beating of opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP

Armenia opposition party member: European People's Party informed about situation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Lawyer: They did not find illegality on Armenia former prosecutor general, Investigative Committee ex-chair’s services

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia official receives newly appointed head of World Bank Office

Lacote: I have exciting memories of peaceful revolution in Armenia

Sputnik Armenia: Rustam Muradov to be replaced by Mikhail Kosobokov as commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh?

Armenia FM receives Japan Ambassador

Armenia Gegharkunik Province deputy governor sacked

Armenia and Artsakh FMs meet in Yerevan, discuss Karabakh issue

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian peaceful settlements

Man, who entered Armenia loan company branch with threat of detonating hand grenade, arrested

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia FM draws EU envoy's attention to provocative actions by Azerbaijan

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan case court session adjourns for 3 weeks

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, lawmaker Gevorgyan trial: Defense lawyer demonstratively leaves courtroom

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan trial: Court sanctions defense lawyer

Armenia finance ministry, Eurasian Development Bank, Analytical Credit Rating Agency sign memorandum

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing reconvenes

Armenia former prosecutor general, Investigative Committee ex-chairman charged, detained

Armenia parliament opposition petitions to Constitutional Court

Armenia PM to Brazil President: With joint efforts we will add new content to our bilateral agenda

Vanadzor man finds teen son’s dead body hanging from tree in their house yard

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s criminal case goes to court

501 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia MOD: New 3-month training for reservists to kick off on September 15

Armenia opposition MP: Holding of Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises in Artsakh’s Kashatagh region is provocation

France citizen smuggles about 221.08 grams of cocaine into Armenia

Newspaper: Individual control exercised over Armenia parliamentary opposition youth, other activists

Newspaper: New developments unroll in Armenia arms supplier’s criminal case

Armenia population natural growth drops about 2.9 times in 2 years

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan president continues generating hatred towards Armenian people, Armenia, Artsakh population

Sri Lanka parliament approves state of emergency

Armenian mother sentenced to 10 years under charge of murder of little child

UN: Ethiopian population is on brink of starvation due to blockade

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton

Armenia finance minister receives World Bank delegation

Karabakh President spokesperson: Issues of security and status of Artsakh remain unsolved

Armenia Deputy PM receives EBRD Regional Director for Caucasus

Karabakh President spokesperson: Stepanakert views Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises as new challenge

Tony Blair calls Islamism a top priority threat to Western countries

Armenia MOD receives outgoing commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

Armenia PM, Eurasian Development Bank Management Board chairman discuss development of cooperation

Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Hadrut

Brazilian president suspected of wanting to stage an early military coup

Armenia FM receives China Ambassador

Azerbaijani media report launch of Turkish-Azeri joint military exercises in Lachin region

Toyota collides with paramedic truck in Yerevan, 5 people transferred to Erebuni Medical Center

Armenia Deputy PM, World Bank delegation discuss current joint programs

Digest: Armenian ex-president’s lawyer files lawsuit, Yerevan resident brutally kills his wife

Armenia PM receives new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88

Guinean government officials ban from leaving country

Armenia ex-MP: August 25 fights in parliament were show of force by current authorities

Ex-deputy defense minister: Yerevan should discuss with Moscow legal mechanisms for peacekeepers’ presence in Artsakh

Families of another 76 heroic Armenian servicemen receive compensation

Armenian ex-MP: Armenia's role in South Caucasus being reduced to a minimum

Taliban execute pregnant Afghan police officer in front of her family

Podguzov: EDB interested in considerably increasing Armenia's portfolio in next 5 years

Viticulturists of Armenia's Ujan shut down Yerevan-Ashtarak highway, half of factories not purveying grapes

Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban

Lavrov: Russia would be glad to participate in ceremony for announcing new Afghan government

Armenia PM sacks deputy emergency situations minister

Revenue committee sums up results of 23rd measure to neutralize Armenia economic consequences of coronavirus

Dollar drops in Armenia

Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

Armenia Constitutional Court to examine opposition's application challenging parliamentary speaker's election

Armenia FM to OSCE Minsk Group's new Russian Co-Chair: Speedy, unconditional repatriation of POWs necessary

Health minister: As of October 1 Armenia employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus

Armenia ruling party interested in expanding cooperation with Russia ruling party, says parliament vice-speaker

Armenia opposition MP: That matter should be on each session’s agenda until parliament commission chair is elected

Murder in Yerevan, police release video

Political bloc formed in Gyumri, it will run in local elections

Karabakh President visits Berdashen, Ashan villages of Martuni region

Oil prices are down 1%