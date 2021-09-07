Armenia FM discusses North-South international transport corridor developments with India Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Deval, as reported the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Minister Mirzoyan stated that deepening and strengthening the traditionally friendly relations with India and raising the level of political dialogue and cooperation to a qualitatively new level are among the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.
The parties set aside trade, economy, transport and communication, IT, defense, healthcare, culture, education and science as major directions for cooperation. They also discussed the current developments with respect to the North-South international transport corridor.
In the context of cooperation between India and Armenia within the scope of international organizations, Minister Mirzoyan attached importance to the fact that India will become a non-permanent member state of the United Nations Security Council for the years 2021 and 2022.
Mirzoyan called the Indian Ambassador’s attention to the situation created as a result of infiltration of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan into the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this regard, the minister highly appreciated India’s principled position, as well as the ongoing support for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The Armenian side also extended thanks to the Indian government for its ongoing support in the healthcare sector in Armenia.