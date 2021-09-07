Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office: Azerbaijan trying to intimidate peaceful population and maintain tension

Taking into consideration the fact that the news was disseminated by media outlets, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) informs that the Police have recorded and are currently, as prescribed by criminal procedure law, enshrining the consequences of the gunshots fired from Azerbaijani military posts deployed next to the Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Martuni region of Artsakh towards the mentioned communities and striking a multi-member family, and are establishing the circumstances, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.
“It is clear that the Azerbaijani side is trying to intimidate the peaceful population with such acts and keep the people tense, in an attempt to make them be constantly in danger, afraid and feel that it is impossible to live peacefully on their native land,” the press release reads.