Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today met with Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Kakha Kuchava on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, as reported the Public Relations and Media Department of the Staff of the National Assembly.
During the meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the sustainable development of the friendly ties with Georgia and the deepening of multisector cooperation and informed that the Armenian parliament will soon set up an Armenian-Georgian Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Talking about the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Simonyan expressed gratitude for all the efforts that Georgia has made in this process. Once again, Kakha Kuchava congratulated Simonyan on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly and viewed it as a good opportunity to bring a new sweep to the bilateral cooperation.
The parties reached an agreement to intensify the activities of the parliamentary committees. During the meeting, the parliamentary speakers also underscored the need for implementation of a number of initiatives targeted at regional security and stability.
Concluding the discussion, Simonyan recalled the construction of the “Bridge of Friendship”, which is of strategic significance, and expressed certainty that it will best contribute to the deepening of cooperation of the neighboring states, trade turnover and the development of infrastructures and growth of tourism.