Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with UAE's Saqr Ghobash

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on Tuesday met with Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates Saqr Ghobash, as reported the Public Relations and Media Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.
The Armenian parliamentary speaker stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the ongoing development of relations with the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE. He stated that the United Arab Emirates is a key partner for Armenia and attached importance to the UAE’s balanced foreign policy at the regional and international levels, highly appreciating the UAE’s balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Simonyan stated that there is great potential for development of cooperation between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates and underscored the role of the effective cooperation between the legislatures for strengthening the foundations for mutually beneficial cooperation, emphasizing the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups. The UAE’s parliamentary speaker expressed satisfaction with the fact that he had the opportunity to meet with his Armenian counterpart and stressed that the political and economic ties between the UAE and Armenia have been growing rather actively since Armenia’s independence.
In October 2021, the UAE will launch Dubai Expo-2020, which Armenia will also be participating in. Ghobash invited his Armenian counterpart to pay an official visit to the UAE.