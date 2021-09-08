Armenia's Alen Simonyan meets with Speaker of House of Representatives of Cyprus

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Annita Demetriou on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Vienna, as reported the Public Relations and Communications Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Stating the excellent interstate and inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Simonyan noted that the relations between the legislatures have been raised to a qualitatively new level over the past few years and assured that more efforts will be made after restructuring of the Armenia-Cyprus Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation.
According to Simonyan, Armenia attaches importance to the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral cooperation initiative, which opens new prospects for multisector cooperation. Touching upon the priority for cooperation with Cyprus in the format of Armenia-European Union relations, Simonyan attached importance to the full and effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
During the discussion, the parties touched upon the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Simonyan expressed gratitude to the friendly Cyprus for its principled position and its support to the people of Artsakh, particularly stressing the Cypriot government’s humanitarian aid provided to the Armenians of Artsakh affected by the Azerbaijani aggression.
The counterparts also discussed the Cypriot issue and Turkey’s actions undermining dialogue. In this context, Simonyan reaffirmed Armenia’s ongoing support to Cyprus within international organizations and stated that Cyprus can rely on Armenia’s unconditional support.
Expressing gratitude for the kind words, Demetriou expressed gratitude for Armenia’s support with regard to the Cypriot issue and stressed that the dispute with Turkey will only be solved by laws. She also touched upon the resolutions that the House of Representatives of Cyprus has adopted in regard to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stating the violations committed by Azerbaijan and the unacceptable and unlawful actions of Turkey.