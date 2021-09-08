Pastinfo: Armenia former Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee ex-chief be arrested

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has granted the petition of the Special Investigation Service (SIS), and ruled that former prosecutor general and ex-chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Aghvan Hovsepyan, be arrested. Lawyer Sasun Rafayelyan told Pastinfo about this, noting that once receiving this court decision, an appeal will be filed against it.
Hovsepyan was detained Tuesday morning—and within the framework of a criminal case initiated 1.5 years ago.
According to the SIS, Aghvan Hovsepyan, 68, who held the post of Prosecutor General, then Chairman of the Investigative Committee, from 2004 to 2018, had legalized more than 1.3 billion drams (approx. $2,633,400), participated in the management of a number of business companies, taken 190 million drams (approx. $384,900) in bribes, and fraudulently stolen 800 million (approx. $1,620,600) drams of property.
Hovsepyan has been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code.