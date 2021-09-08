Newspaper: Armenia authorities to be subjected to another test on Artsakh issue

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The authorities will be subjected to another test on the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue.

At the August 27 sitting of the NA [(National Assembly)] [Standing] Committee on State and Legal Affairs, at the request of [Committee] chair Vladimir Vardanyan, the [discussion of the] draft by [opposition] "Armenia" Faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan related to Artsakh was postponed. "Armenia" Faction MP Vardanyan had proposed to rename the [NA] Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and call it the "Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Artsakh Issues."

At the special sitting of the [Standing] Committee [on State and Legal Affairs] on Friday, the opposition will again bring this draft to the agenda, which, by the way, according to the conclusion of the NA expert and analytical department, does not contain norms contradicting the Constitution. The parliamentary majority cannot argue that the draft has a problem with the Constitution, the legislation, and must decide whether to accept or reject the opposition's proposal. However, in all probability, they will reject [it], arguing that the formation of a [parliamentary] committee on the Artsakh issue will aggravate the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the representatives of the committee will not be able to go abroad and be hosted in various parliaments.

Official Azerbaijan has stated on various occasions that it forbids the RA authorities to travel to Artsakh, in general, to make the Artsakh issue an agenda of the RA. And it sends protest notes to other states, compiles blacklists for visits [to Artsakh] or any step aimed at the recognition of Artsakh.