Newspaper: Who are behind case against Armenia Investigative Committee former chair, ex-Prosecutor General?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details about the events taking place around former chairman of the RA Investigative Committee, former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan.

According to the official message, A. Hovsepyan has been charged—on several accounts—with legalizing (money laundering) especially large amounts—a total of AMD 1,299,404,414—of property obtained through criminal means.

And why did the persecution against Hovsepyan start now? After all, no count of the charge is new. They remembered the actions of 2004-2013 and, according to the message, he actually participated in the management of a number of LLCs carrying out business activities. In addition, he took a particularly large bribe of AMD 190,000,000, and fraudulently committed theft of a particularly large amount—AMD 800,000,000—of property.

According to the information received by ArmLur.am, one of his close friends, businessman Yura Gharibyan—known as Yura of Shant [company]—testified against Aghvan Hovsepyan, and told about a plot of land. And the other person who testified against him was his other close friend, Arshavir Sargsyan, who was engaged in the construction of an HPP [i.e., hydroelectric power plant].

We also learned other details. First of all, they link the events taking place around Hovsepyan to RA former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan. The thing is that the latter's father and Aghvan Hovsepyan are close, and, according to the widespread rumors, Avinyan himself helped in and contributed to the matter of not initiating a criminal case against Hovsepyan to this day, and a process [against Hovsepyan] started after his [i.e., Avinyan’s] leaving [the aforesaid office].

According to another theory, the current chairman of the SJC [(Supreme Judicial Council)], Gagik Jhangiryan, worked against Aghvan Hovsepyan, as in 2008 it was Aghvan Hovsepyan himself who actually isolated him, and Jhangiryan and Hovsepyan are long-standing arch-enemies.