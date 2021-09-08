US concerned about appointment of some individuals to Afghanistan government

The United States is concerned by appointment of certain individuals to posts in the newly formed Afghan government, a US Department of State spokesperson has told TASS, the latter reported.
"We have seen the announcement and are assessing it. We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the official said. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."
According to the spokesperson, Washington understands that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet.
"However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words. We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," he said. "We will continue to hold the Taliban to their commitments to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents, including permitting flights currently ready to fly out of Afghanistan to agreed-upon onward destinations."
"We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people. The world is watching closely," the US Department of State spokesperson said.