Indonesia jail fire leaves 40 people killed
Indonesia jail fire leaves 40 people killed
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 40 people were killed in a prison fire in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia on Wednesday, CNN Indonesia TV channel reported referring to the prison representative.

According to him, there are victims, they are hospitalized, their number is not specified.

As reported by Reuters, the fire in the prison building began on Wednesday night, now the fire has been extinguished. An evacuation from the penitentiary was carried out.

An investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.
