US Ambassador to Armenia visits Spitak Medical Center, medical equipment worth $770,000 is donated to it
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy on Tuesday traveled to Lori province to participate in a donation ceremony of a Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy Machine to the Spitak Medical Center, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

The medical imaging device, worth $255,000, is one component of a medical equipment donation to the Ministry of Health valued at$770,000 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia.

The U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program funded the donation.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working closely with the Government of Armenia to keep Armenians safe and healthy. The medical equipment provided by the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program will improve the capacity of the Armenian healthcare system to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients,” Ambassador Tracy said.

In addition to the donation ceremony, the Ambassador also held a meeting with Lori province governor Aram Khachatryan.

This text available in   Հայերեն
