Lawyer: Armenia ex-prosecutor general, Investigative Committee former chairman is arrested

Former chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia and ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan has been arrested, his lawyer Sasun Rafayelyan informed Wednesday.
"We will definitely submit an appeal to the Court of Appeal, we just have not received the [court] decision yet. The final part of the court decision was published yesterday. Once we receive the decision, we will get familiarized with it, after which we will file an appeal," Rafayelyan said.
As reported earlier, Hovsepyan was detained Tuesday morning—and within the framework of a criminal case initiated 1.5 years ago.
According to the Special Investigation Service, Aghvan Hovsepyan, 68, who held the post of Prosecutor General, then Chairman of the Investigative Committee, from 2004 to 2018, had legalized—i.e., money laundering—1,299,404,414 drams (approx. $2,632,240), participated in the management of a number of business companies, taken 190 million drams (approx. $384,900) in bribes, and fraudulently stolen 800 million drams (approx. $1,620,600) worth of property.
Hovsepyan has been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code.