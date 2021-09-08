News
Wednesday
September 08
Nearly 12,000 people evacuated due to typhoon in Philippines
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 11.8 thousand people have been evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Jolina, the Philippine News Agency reported.

According to him, the evacuation took place in the provinces of Masbat, Albay and Sorsogon. No casualties have been reported yet.

However, the Philippine weather service PAGASA has warned of another typhoon Kiko east of the Philippines.

In gusts, the wind speed in the center of the new typhoon reaches 190 kilometers per hour.

Although typhoon Jolina has weakened and with gusts the wind speed does not exceed 160 kilometers per hour, residents of one of the areas near the city of Batangas were warned of the threat of landslides.

Both typhoons move towards the southern coast of China, affecting the northern islands of the Philippines.

In Manila on Wednesday, school canceled due to unfavorable weather. At universities, 80% of students study online.
