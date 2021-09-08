Armenia defense minister of receives South Caucasus Railway company chief

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Tuesday received general director Aleksey Melnikov of the South Caucasus Railway company, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense.
Melnikov presented the company's activities in freight transportation, the state of railway infrastructure, and respective prospects for development.
The defense minister of Armenia, for his part, highlighted the strategic role of the South Caucasus Railway company—both for civilian purposes and for freight transportation for the needs of the armed forces.
During the meeting, the parties discussed future programs of cooperation between this railway company and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as well as a number of matters of mutual interest.