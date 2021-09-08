News
One of ISIS leaders caught in Libya
One of ISIS leaders caught in Libya
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Libyan special services have detained one of the ISIS leaders in the country, Umbarak al-Khazmi, The Lybia Observer reported.

The the detainee was responsible for the deployment of ISIS terrorists in Bani Walid at the time of his greatest influence in Libya.

So, back in 2017, her attorney general called al-Khazmi one of the leaders of the wanted terrorists.

After his arrest, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah noted that now law enforcement officers will be able to obtain important information for the further fight against terrorism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
