Women in Afghanistan may be banned from playing cricket

Women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to play cricket and other sports games, during which their bodies can open more than Islamic norms allow, Ahmadullah Wasik, deputy head of the cultural commission in the Taliban government, told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.
Cricket, which came to Afghanistan from British India, is one of the most popular sports in the country, including among women.
According to him, in the era of the media, female players can get into photos and videos that will become the property of many strangers.
Islam and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the self-name of the Taliban political system - do not allow women to play cricket or any other sport where they are naked, Wasik added.