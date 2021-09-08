News
USAID director for Armenia says they strive to improve country’s business environment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We strive to institutionalize the assistance provided to Armenia, and achieve an improvement in the business environment. This was stated by John Allelo, the USAID Mission Director for Armenia, at Wednesday’s event held within the framework of the USAID Armenia business environment improvement program.

According to him, this aspiration is connected with their readiness to provide technical and consulting assistance in the development of dialogue between business and the state. He expressed confidence that this will help the Armenian government to create the right tools and mechanisms.

Allelo added that they hope this will help strengthen Armenia's economy, and the US authorities' work with Armenia is aimed at promoting economic development.

The USAID official noted it is important to see that the Armenian government is trying to offset the slowdown in economic growth by expanding dialogue with businesses.
