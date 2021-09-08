Armenia PM: We are ready to talk with Turkey about reopening railway, roads

YEREVAN. – The president of Turkey made a public reference to the issue of relations with Armenia; in these statements, we see an opportunity to talk about normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, reopening of the Armenian-Turkish railway and roads. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"We [i.e., Armenia] are ready for such a conversation, which can get a broader context amid the described above. By and large, it is about turning our region into a crossroads connecting the East to the West, the North to the South. I am happy to record that the Russian Federation has shown a public willingness to actively assist in this process. The EU, France, the US are also interested in this process, and the interest of China and India toward the development of communications’ projects is well known.

Peace and stability in the region is our long-term strategy, we consider ourselves responsible for solving that problem. Peace, stability, cooperation are easily declarable and desirable goals, but reasonably thought-out, pragmatic efforts are required to achieve them; and the Republic of Armenia is ready to make such efforts," the Prime Minister added.