News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia premier underscores border delimitation, demarcation agenda with Azerbaijan
Armenia premier underscores border delimitation, demarcation agenda with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – When presenting the government's five-year action plan on August 24, I recorded that the deepening or normalization of relations with bordering countries will be one of the important directions of the government's foreign policy, and this is recorded in the plan adopted by the National Assembly. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"This plan has become a working agenda for us. As you know, after being re-elected to the office of Prime Minister, I have been in Iran, and today I am leaving for Georgia. The topic of development of regional communications plays a significant role in the agenda of our discussions in both Iran and Georgia, and in this context I attach importance to the North-South [road corridor] project, which connects our border with Iran to our border with Georgia.

It is also very important for us to establish a railway connection with Russia and Iran. To resolve this issue, we are discussing—in the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral format—the matter of reopening communications. We are determined to make efforts to achieve concrete results, [but] realizing, of course, that Azerbaijan, in turn, expects to get communication with Nakhchivan.

"I do not consider it unnecessary to remind that we are ready to resume the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] peace process with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship," he added.

Also, Pashinyan underscored the agenda of border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan, around which they continue to work to create the respective necessary conditions.

"We hope to complete, as soon as possible, the process of returning our captives, hostages, and other detainees to Armenia," the Prime Minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM draws EU envoy's attention to provocative actions by Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin…
 Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev
The President wished success to the...
 Armenia PM receives new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group
The interlocutors discussed the paths to a...
 Armenia FM to OSCE Minsk Group's new Russian Co-Chair: Speedy, unconditional repatriation of POWs necessary
Minister Mirzoyan expressed the...
 OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair meets with Armenia FM
Igor Khovaev is in Yerevan…
 Deputy chief of North Macedonia mission to OSCE detained at Armenia's request
According to the Armenian law enforcement agencies, in 2018, three diplomats from North Macedonia—and led by Milenkovski—had evacuated from Armenia a former Armenian government representative who is accused of embezzling large sums of money...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos