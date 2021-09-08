Armenia premier underscores border delimitation, demarcation agenda with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – When presenting the government's five-year action plan on August 24, I recorded that the deepening or normalization of relations with bordering countries will be one of the important directions of the government's foreign policy, and this is recorded in the plan adopted by the National Assembly. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"This plan has become a working agenda for us. As you know, after being re-elected to the office of Prime Minister, I have been in Iran, and today I am leaving for Georgia. The topic of development of regional communications plays a significant role in the agenda of our discussions in both Iran and Georgia, and in this context I attach importance to the North-South [road corridor] project, which connects our border with Iran to our border with Georgia.

It is also very important for us to establish a railway connection with Russia and Iran. To resolve this issue, we are discussing—in the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral format—the matter of reopening communications. We are determined to make efforts to achieve concrete results, [but] realizing, of course, that Azerbaijan, in turn, expects to get communication with Nakhchivan.

"I do not consider it unnecessary to remind that we are ready to resume the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] peace process with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship," he added.

Also, Pashinyan underscored the agenda of border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan, around which they continue to work to create the respective necessary conditions.

"We hope to complete, as soon as possible, the process of returning our captives, hostages, and other detainees to Armenia," the Prime Minister added.