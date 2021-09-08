Armenia ex-president Sargsyan v. MP Sukiasyan lawsuit goes to court

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan's lawsuit against businessman and ruling force MP Khachatur Sukiasyan will be considered at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System.
The lawsuit was filed against Sukiasyan in court—and demanding him to renounce his statement defaming Sargsyan's honor and good reputation.
Also, a moral compensation of 1 million drams (approx. US$2,025) was presented as a claim.
The basis of this lawsuit was the statement made by Khachatur Sukiasyan on August 25—from the National Assembly tribune— that "the third president has lost more than $100 million in casinos."
The lawsuit was filed with the court on Monday.