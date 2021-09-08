News
Armenia ex-president Sargsyan v. MP Sukiasyan lawsuit goes to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan's lawsuit against businessman and ruling force MP Khachatur Sukiasyan will be considered at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System.

The lawsuit was filed against Sukiasyan in court—and demanding him to renounce his statement defaming Sargsyan's honor and good reputation.

Also, a moral compensation of 1 million drams (approx. US$2,025) was presented as a claim.

The basis of this lawsuit was the statement made by Khachatur Sukiasyan on August 25—from the National Assembly tribune— that "the third president has lost more than $100 million in casinos."

The lawsuit was filed with the court on Monday.
