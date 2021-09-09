News
YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices
YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

From September 27, Google will prohibit users of gadgets with the Android 2.3 operating system from accessing its services, The Sun reported.

Thus, owners of devices with an outdated operating system will no longer be able to log into their accounts, which automatically prevents them from accessing most of the functions of popular Google services. When trying to enter the profile, the user will receive an authorization error message. This closes the ability to download or update applications on Google Play, to fully use YouTube and Google maps. It will also be impossible to access Google Drive storage and Gmail from older devices.

Google notes that the end of support for old software is associated with the protection of users. According to company representatives, authorization in an account on devices with old firmware carries the risk of personal data leakage.

The company does not disclose the number of devices based on Android 2.3. However, according to statistics from Business of Apps, as of the first quarter of 2021, the number of Android 2.3 users is 11.2 million (0.4%) of the total number of Android users. Android 2.3.7 was released in 2011.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
