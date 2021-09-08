Sanctions should be imposed on ruling Aliyev family of Azerbaijan, says Armenia lawyer

The facts prove the direct involvement of the Azerbaijani leadership in the crimes committed against the captured Armenians. Lawyer Siranush Sahakyan stated this at Wednesday’s press conference dedicated to the report of Armenia’s ombudsman on the torture and inhuman treatment of Armenians in Azerbaijani captivity.
When asked about the possibility of an international criminal trial against Azerbaijan, the lawyer noted that there are restrictions, but they can be overcome if there are partners, in particular, with the participation of the UN Security Council; but for this, it is necessary to ensure a situation in which no one will veto.
"That is, we must ensure at least the vote of Great Britain. Everyone knows what ties this country is linked with Azerbaijan. That is, there is a legal opportunity, but the alignment of forces suggests that we do not see real opportunities [in this regard]," the lawyer added.
At the same time, she stressed that the listed crimes are such that they require investigation within the scope of universal authority. That is, if the state does not investigate the crime, others do it for it. Leading countries have this track-record in which case, the court of the state whose citizen has suffered examines the case and makes a decision.
"We must work actively to launch a criminal prosecution, and bring the persons involved in crimes under control," Sahakyan said.
And in connection with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s direct participation in such crimes, the lawyer stated that Aliyev had committed a war crime because he was the one who gave the order to falsify and conceal the actual number of Armenian prisoners of war. On this basis, sanctions should be imposed on the Aliyev family, Siranush Sahakyan stated.