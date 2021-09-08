PM: Large-scale colorful celebration will take place at Republic Square in Yerevan on September 21

YEREVAN. – Due to the circumstances known to us, our mood cannot be considered festive. But we have decided that the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia shall be properly celebrated, and [therefore] on September 21 a large-scale and colorful celebration will take place at Republic Square [in the capital Yerevan]. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"First of all, this celebration will be dedicated to the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, security of the Republic of Armenia, and for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]," he added.