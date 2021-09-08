Vika Martirosyan: I am glad that generations are growing today and want to become Vika from 'Amaras'

It has been about 26 years that the "Amaras" dance group continues to remain in its fixed place in the art of dance and move with the times. We talked to the artistic director of the dance group Vika Martirosyan about "Amaras" successes, collaborations, and the start of the academic year.

In "Amaras", as always, the academic year started with a large flow of admissions.

"Thank God, we always have a great flow of reception. It is the result of our right work. The best evaluation of our work is the reception. We have all the main dance styles. Classical dance - ballet, which is the basis of dance, Armenian, national, folk dances, as well as modern HIP-HOP, which, unfortunately, is in greater demand. "Amaras" is a professional studio, where all dance styles must pass. They can not choose only HIP-HOP and that's it. I did it so that they would not have a choice. Even if they don't want to at first [to have classical dance classes], but then they realize that it is important and continue to dance classical, Armenian, and HIP-HOP with the same enthusiasm," she noted.

There are big surprises in the near future.

"We have a number of collaborations in this region. We will present our new project with Public TV soon. Besides, at the moment I am working on Arame's new video. I do not want to open brackets, but I must mention that more interesting, different, and very unique work is expected. There is a very important event related to "Amaras" in December, which many will dream about."

"I am very happy that today generations are growing up and everyone wants to become Vika from "Amaras," she noted.

"For me, the opportunities to become famous now are ridiculous, because it is very easy. You can sit in front of the phone, do stupid things and become debatable. I am proud that everything we have achieved is the result of our hard work. We never try to copy, but try to create our own.

I am very happy that many of us try to have groups, try to feel like a leader, or try to work with artists, and so on. Not only I notice all that, but many people. It's nice that after what I did, people thought they could do it too," she added.