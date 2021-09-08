Digest: 2 Armenian POWs return to Yerevan from Baku, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 08.09.21:
- Two Armenian prisoners of war have returned to Yerevan from Baku. The plane of Russian airspace forces transporting them landed at Erebuni Airport on Tuesday, Sputnik Armenia reports.
According to the source, the returnee servicemen are Artur Nalbandyan and Aramayis Torozyan. The source also reports that the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov had left for Azerbaijan to help them return to their homeland.
- A tragic incident took place Tuesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 8:30 pm, the police received a call informing that a woman's dead body was found near the train tracks in Noragavit neighborhood.
The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the body of Yerevan resident Gohar Kh., 43.
According to preliminary information, she was run over by a train several hours before the discovery of her body by the switchman who was operating this train, and who, after running over this woman, had fled the scene by train, whereas he could have stopped the train and alerted the police regarding this incident.
- Armenian Prime Minister's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan has informed on Facebook that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had arrived in Georgia on an official visit.
After the official welcoming ceremony, Pashinyan and the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will have a private talk, after which the talks will continue in an extended format.
The PM of the two countries will also make statements to the media summing up the results of their talks.
The Armenian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet also with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
- As of Wednesday morning, 645 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 246,410 in the country.
Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,954 cases.