Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.66/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by 0.01 from Tuesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 583.21 (down by AMD 2.65), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.03 (down by AMD 2.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 384.81, AMD 28,602.89 and AMD 16,046.12, respectively.