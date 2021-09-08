News
Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart
Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


The Armenian prime minister's spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, has informed on Facebook that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Georgian colleague, Irakli Garibashvili, discussed a number of matters related to the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, healthcare, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The developments in the region were also touched upon, and the efforts of the two countries in establishing and strengthening peace and stability were highlighted.
Հայերեն and Русский
