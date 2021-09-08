News
Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head resigns, to hold other office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia Rafayel Zakaryan today posted a comment about his resignation on his Facebook page. The comment particularly reads as follows:

“I inform that on September 8 I submitted to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan a letter to resign from the office of Deputy Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia.

I thank Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for trusting me to hold this position for over two-and-a-half years since I was appointed to this position in the initial period of formation of the Service in which it was necessary to create a professional working environment and effectively ensure the oversight powers reserved for the Prime Minister under the Constitution and laws. I would like to give special thanks to former Head of the State Supervision Service Argishti Kyaramyan for our fruitful cooperation in a period of many tribulations for the Service and to the officers of the Service for their professionalism and dedicated service.

I inform that I will continue my career in the public administration service and will work for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.”
