News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections
Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


I would like to welcome Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and am glad that my dear counterpart in Tbilisi today. This is what Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said during his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Tbilisi today.

“Once again, I would like to congratulate my counterpart on the convincing victory in the parliamentary elections, and I am certain that he will help the Armenian people and Armenia succeed and develop,” he said.

In his turn, Pashinyan said the following: “Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister, first, allow me to express my gratitude for the invitation and cordial reception. It’s always a great honor and pleasure for me to visit the capital of fraternal Georgia because this serves as a good opportunity for me to interact with friends and relatives and to discuss our bilateral ties, regional issues and international relations. I am glad that our governments have established rather effective cooperation. I am certain that the cooperation will become more effective and close after this meeting.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM meets with Georgia President
“The interlocutors underscored the...
 Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart
They highlighted the efforts of the two countries in establishing and strengthening peace and stability…
Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava
The parties reached an agreement to...
 Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia
On Wednesday and Thursday…
 Armenia FM holds phone talks with Georgian counterpart
During the phone talks, Minister Mirzoyan expressed...
 Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia
The Armenian premier said the government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos