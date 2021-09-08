Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections

I would like to welcome Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and am glad that my dear counterpart in Tbilisi today. This is what Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said during his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Tbilisi today.
“Once again, I would like to congratulate my counterpart on the convincing victory in the parliamentary elections, and I am certain that he will help the Armenian people and Armenia succeed and develop,” he said.
In his turn, Pashinyan said the following: “Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister, first, allow me to express my gratitude for the invitation and cordial reception. It’s always a great honor and pleasure for me to visit the capital of fraternal Georgia because this serves as a good opportunity for me to interact with friends and relatives and to discuss our bilateral ties, regional issues and international relations. I am glad that our governments have established rather effective cooperation. I am certain that the cooperation will become more effective and close after this meeting.”