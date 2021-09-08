News
Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of France
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians on Wednesday received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Greeting the Ambassador, His Holiness expressed his gratitude to the French government, namely Ambassador Lacôte for the support provided to Armenia and the Armenian people during the pandemic, as well as the war and the difficult period after the war.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians also voiced hope that France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, will make its contribution to a just settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In his turn, Lacôte expressed gratitude to the Supreme Patriarch for the cordial reception and emphasized that his mission is to maintain and ensure continuity of the friendly relations established between France and Armenia.

During the conversation, Lacôte also stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has sparked several questions that the international community has yet to focus on and assess. In this regard, he assured His Holiness that France will continue to make efforts for a fair and peaceful settlement of the conflict. At the end of the meeting, the Supreme Patriarch wished the Ambassador more success in his future career.
This text available in   Հայերեն
