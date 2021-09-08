News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia PM meets with Georgia President
Armenia PM meets with Georgia President
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, had a meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili. This is what Spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan posted on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“The interlocutors underscored the importance of further development of the centuries-old Armenian-Georgian relations and expressed confidence that there will be a another new impetus for cooperation between the two fraternal countries after today’s visit of the Prime Minister.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections
In his turn, Pashinyan said...
 Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart
They highlighted the efforts of the two countries in establishing and strengthening peace and stability…
Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava
The parties reached an agreement to...
 Armenia premier to pay official visit to Georgia
On Wednesday and Thursday…
 Armenia FM holds phone talks with Georgian counterpart
During the phone talks, Minister Mirzoyan expressed...
 Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia
The Armenian premier said the government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos