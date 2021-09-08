Armenia official meets with Iranian Babak Copper Company's representatives

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan today received the delegation of the Iranian Babak Copper Company led by the company’s CEO Mohammad Reza Mirza, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
Mohammad Reza Mirza expressed gratitude for the reception and mentioned that the aim of the meeting is to present the company’s potential and consider the opportunities for making investments in Armenia.
Welcoming the delegates to Armenia, Deputy Minister Ghalechyan emphasized that there are already successful programs and effective cooperation between Armenia and Iran in many sectors, noting that the subsurface sector is also within the scope of interest of the Iranian side.
During the meeting, the Iranian Babak Copper Company's representatives provided details about the company’s activities in Iran and informed about the company’s production capacities and hin tank leaching applied in copper production. They also mentioned that the company has made more than EUR 400,000,000 in investments in Iran and considered the opportunity for investments in Armenia.
An agreement was reached to host another meeting with representatives of the Iranian Babak Copper Company and Armenian companies and consider the Iranian side’s proposal.