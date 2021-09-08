Alen Simonyan gives speech at 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan delivered a speech entitled “Parliaments and Global Governance: The Unfinished Agenda” at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.
In his speech, Simonyan noted that, in spite of the restrictions due to the pandemic, the National Assembly of Armenia continued its regular activities. He stressed that, in spite of the UN Secretary-General’s plea to stop all conflicts during the pandemic, last year, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh had to withstand the most serious challenges caused by the military aggression.
Simonyan called the attendees’ attention to the fact that international parliamentary organizations have turned into an important dimension of parliamentarians’ involvement in international affairs.
Moreover, support from not only countries, but also NGOs is necessary in order to ensure global governance.