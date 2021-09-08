Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan today.
As reported shamshyan.com, at around 1:40 p.m. the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the operational management centers of the Police of Armenia received an alarm according to which there was a body of a woman in front of an apartment building in Yerevan.
Police and investigators found out that the deceased was a 59-year-old female resident of the apartment building.
Investigators are preparing a report on the incident, and preliminary investigation is in progress in order to clarify whether the incident was suicide or an accident and whether the woman had jumped out the window or fallen carelessly.
The investigator has decided to conduct several expert examinations, including forensic medicine expert examination of the body.