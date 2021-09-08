News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building
Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan today.

As reported shamshyan.com, at around 1:40 p.m. the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the operational management centers of the Police of Armenia received an alarm according to which there was a body of a woman in front of an apartment building in Yerevan.

Police and investigators found out that the deceased was a 59-year-old female resident of the apartment building.

Investigators are preparing a report on the incident, and preliminary investigation is in progress in order to clarify whether the incident was suicide or an accident and whether the woman had jumped out the window or fallen carelessly.

The investigator has decided to conduct several expert examinations, including forensic medicine expert examination of the body.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos