Arrested mayor of Armenia's Goris to run in elections of local self-government through alliance

Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan will run in the elections of local self-government elections to be held on October 17. This is what Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Arush Arushanyan will run in the elections as part of the alliance of the Reviving Armenia and National Agenda political parties. The alliance will be named “Arush Arushanyan”. By law, the fact that he is under arrest is not a prohibition,” the attorney stated, adding that the court in Goris will examine the petition to release Arushanyan on bail (AMD 20,000,000 has been presented as the amount for bail).
Arushanyan is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter’s free will.