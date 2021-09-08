News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Arrested mayor of Armenia's Goris to run in elections of local self-government through alliance
Arrested mayor of Armenia's Goris to run in elections of local self-government through alliance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan will run in the elections of local self-government elections to be held on October 17. This is what Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Arush Arushanyan will run in the elections as part of the alliance of the Reviving Armenia and National Agenda political parties. The alliance will be named “Arush Arushanyan”. By law, the fact that he is under arrest is not a prohibition,” the attorney stated, adding that the court in Goris will examine the petition to release Arushanyan on bail (AMD 20,000,000 has been presented as the amount for bail).

Arushanyan is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter’s free will.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos